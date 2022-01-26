Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs OnePlus Ace
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 287K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|912 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Ace +94%
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Ace +116%
3709
|CPU
|71726
|191540
|GPU
|82108
|310882
|Memory
|53067
|130152
|UX
|82441
|144745
|Total score
|287253
|769805
|Stability
|90%
|98%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|33 FPS
|Graphics score
|1095
|5593
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7991
|10141
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|150 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:18 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:24 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:34 hr
|-
|Standby
|124 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Ace is definitely a better buy.
