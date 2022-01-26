Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs F21 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Oppo F21 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Оппо F21 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Oppo F21 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (752 against 601 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 514 and 381 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
F21 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +25%
752 nits
F21 Pro
601 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 77251 85683
GPU 79928 49550
Memory 58788 72483
UX 88493 75617
Total score 307386 283675
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1093 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8071 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr -
Watching video 11:24 hr -
Gaming 06:09 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global). But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F21 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
6. Oppo F21 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Oppo F21 Pro and Vivo V20 2021
8. Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro
9. Oppo F21 Pro and Vivo V23 5G
10. Oppo F21 Pro and Vivo V23e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish