Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 7 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 354K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (712 against 594 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro
vs
Realme 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio - 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro +20%
712 nits
Realme 7 Pro
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro +42%
504503
Realme 7 Pro
354692
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 September 2020
Release date November 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 221 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Oppo Realme 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
6. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
7. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Huawei Nova 5T
8. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M31s
9. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
10. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish