Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 566 nits)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 538 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro +111% 1193 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro +2% 86% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro 538 Realme 9 Pro +29% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro 1896 Realme 9 Pro +6% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Realme 9 Pro 400589

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 February 2022 Release date February 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.