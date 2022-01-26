Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 192% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 409 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Reverse charging feature

86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 538 points

Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro +192% 1193 nits Realme GT Neo 2T 409 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 86% Realme GT Neo 2T 85.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro 538 Realme GT Neo 2T +86% 998 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro 1896 Realme GT Neo 2T +60% 3033 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Realme GT Neo 2T 724258 CPU - 198447 GPU - 239610 Memory - 128969 UX - 159361 Total score - 724258 AnTuTu Results

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (51% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 October 2021 Release date February 2022 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro.