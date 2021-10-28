Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.