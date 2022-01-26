Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Reno 5 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Oppo Reno 5 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Оппо Рено 5 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Oppo Reno 5 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (752 against 635 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (34:43 vs 30:13 hours)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (408K versus 323K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 609 and 515 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Reno 5 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +18%
752 nits
Reno 5 5G
635 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Oppo Reno 5 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 86506 115025
GPU 81004 107015
Memory 61644 75589
UX 92791 108360
Total score 323030 408488
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 10 FPS
Graphics score 1095 1688
PCMark 3.0 score 7941 9153
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 10:36 hr
Watching video 11:24 hr 18:09 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 05:23 hr
Standby 124 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
30:13 hr
Reno 5 5G +15%
34:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 December 2020
Release date February 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global). But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 5G.

Promotion
