Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4310 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Weighs 34 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio - 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 705 nits Reno 6 +7% 755 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Reno 6 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 67 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr 0:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 7680 x 5760 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 July 2021 Release date November 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.