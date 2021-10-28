Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 429K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (712 against 638 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Weighs 25 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|90 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
752
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2267
2131
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro +18%
504503
429058
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores (152nd and 185th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|ColorOS 11.3
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:44 hr
|0:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:32 hr
Talk (3G)
24:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 221 USD
|~ 329 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 5G.
