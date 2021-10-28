Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (1108 against 705 nits)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (697K versus 501K)

51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1142 and 755 points

Weighs 30 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 705 nits Reno 6 Pro 5G +57% 1108 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 88.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced ColorOS 11.3

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2", Sony IMX319 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4896 x 6528 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 125 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 108 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 May 2021 Release date November 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro.