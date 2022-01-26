Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 Z VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Oppo Reno 6 Z Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (1197 against 791 nits)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 29 grams less

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 592 and 536 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price Oppo Reno 6 Z Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro +51% 1197 nits Reno 6 Z 791 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro +2% 86% Reno 6 Z 84.1%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (51% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:52 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2021 Release date January 2022 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.