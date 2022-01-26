Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (745 against 497 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 245K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +50%
745 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 77251 -
GPU 79928 -
Memory 58788 -
UX 88493 -
Total score 301978 245455
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:48 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 December 2021
Release date February 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) is definitely a better buy.

