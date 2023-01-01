Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.