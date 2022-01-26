Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 304K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 631 and 508 points
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +24%
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52 5G +5%
1805
|CPU
|77251
|120704
|GPU
|79928
|93965
|Memory
|58788
|70414
|UX
|88493
|111773
|Total score
|304267
|396715
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1103
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|26.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:39 hr
|Web browsing
|08:45 hr
|09:27 hr
|Watching video
|11:24 hr
|14:55 hr
|Gaming
|06:09 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|106 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global).
