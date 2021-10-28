Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Samsung Galaxy A72 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 337K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 7-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 536 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (822 against 695 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy A72 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.7% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 695 nits Galaxy A72 +18% 822 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.0 OS size - 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 112 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 92 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Galaxy A72 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.