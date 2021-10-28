Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 337K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 536 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (822 against 695 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio - 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro
695 nits
Galaxy A72 +18%
822 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 Pro +40%
2256
Galaxy A72
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro +47%
497528
Galaxy A72
337733
CPU 139277 107008
GPU 128453 83851
Memory 96272 57148
UX 134315 92022
Total score 497528 337733
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11 Pro +88%
1957
Galaxy A72
1039
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 11 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1957 1039
PCMark 3.0 score 10671 8857
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.0
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 March 2021
Release date November 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A72.

