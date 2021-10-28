Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.