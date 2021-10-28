Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.