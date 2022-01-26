Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 301K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 601 and 506 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 235 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 77251 148763
GPU 79928 156509
Memory 58788 78541
UX 88493 118602
Total score 301978 500911
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2465
PCMark 3.0 score - 12093
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
11:28 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +27%
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
14:07 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +50%
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global).

