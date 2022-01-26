Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.