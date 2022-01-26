Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (937K versus 288K)
- Delivers 70% higher peak brightness (1260 against 740 nits)
- 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (33:09 vs 30:13 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|90.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +131%
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 Ultra +112%
3640
|CPU
|71726
|223163
|GPU
|82108
|391575
|Memory
|53067
|175188
|UX
|82441
|154579
|Total score
|288202
|937264
|Stability
|90%
|64%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|41 FPS
|Graphics score
|1095
|6873
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7991
|12609
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|18 GB
|26.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:59 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|11:20 hr
|Watching video
|11:24 hr
|14:43 hr
|Gaming
|05:34 hr
|05:53 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|109 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
