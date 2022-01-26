Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Sony Xperia 10 IV
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (752 against 685 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Shows 64% longer battery life (49:38 vs 30:13 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (391K versus 323K)
- 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|95.9%
|PWM
|-
|253 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +29%
664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +9%
1911
|CPU
|86506
|120786
|GPU
|81004
|100840
|Memory
|61644
|61107
|UX
|92791
|105255
|Total score
|323030
|391010
|Stability
|95%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1095
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7941
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|18 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|16:06 hr
|Watching video
|11:24 hr
|24:58 hr
|Gaming
|05:34 hr
|07:06 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|160 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global).
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1