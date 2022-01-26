Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Xperia 10 IV – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (752 against 685 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (49:38 vs 30:13 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (391K versus 323K)
  • 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Xperia 10 IV

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +10%
752 nits
Xperia 10 IV
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 67 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 86506 120786
GPU 81004 100840
Memory 61644 61107
UX 92791 105255
Total score 323030 391010
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1095 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7941 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 18 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 16:06 hr
Watching video 11:24 hr 24:58 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 07:06 hr
Standby 124 hr 160 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
30:13 hr
Xperia 10 IV +64%
49:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global).

