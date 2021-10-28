Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 17P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.