Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Vivo iQOO Z3

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Vivo iQOO Z3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Z3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (752 against 601 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (449K versus 306K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 768G 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 684 and 514 points
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
iQOO Z3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +25%
752 nits
iQOO Z3
601 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Vivo iQOO Z3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
306746
iQOO Z3 +47%
449840
CPU 77251 127936
GPU 79928 115885
Memory 58788 82311
UX 88493 120029
Total score 306746 449840
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 11 FPS
Graphics score - 1946
PCMark 3.0 score - 8837
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 67 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:51 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

