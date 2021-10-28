Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Vivo V23 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Vivo V23 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Stereo speakers

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 501K)

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (805 against 705 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Weighs 36 grams less

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 855 and 755 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price Vivo V23 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio - 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 705 nits V23 Pro +14% 805 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a V23 Pro 89.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800 Aperture - f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 January 2022 Release date November 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 Pro.