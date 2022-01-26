Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs X70 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4450 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 301K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (985 against 745 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
X70 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
745 nits
X70 Pro +32%
985 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
301978
X70 Pro +131%
698525
CPU 77251 187894
GPU 79928 242732
Memory 58788 133644
UX 88493 136170
Total score 301978 698525
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 76%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4142
PCMark 3.0 score - 10139
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4450 mAh
Charge power 67 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
11:28 hr
X70 Pro +62%
18:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
14:07 hr
X70 Pro +45%
20:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +45%
36:41 hr
X70 Pro
25:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 116°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.

