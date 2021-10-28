Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Vivo Y20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.