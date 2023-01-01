Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Xiaomi 13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Xiaomi 13

60 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
VS
87 out of 100
Xiaomi 13
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Xiaomi 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 317K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (38:16 vs 29:48 hours)
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1252 against 744 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi 13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Xiaomi 13

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.36 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - 488 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
744 nits
Xiaomi 13 +68%
1252 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 740
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
317194
Xiaomi 13 +303%
1277612
CPU 87252 278291
GPU 82319 568857
Memory 54420 247656
UX 95733 193247
Total score 317194 1277612
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 34.9 °C
Stability 99% 80%
Graphics test 6 FPS 76 FPS
Graphics score 1101 12813
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5784 -
Video editing 5042 -
Photo editing 16941 -
Data manipulation 7018 -
Writing score 9177 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size 18 GB 31.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 13:21 hr
Watching video 11:24 hr 15:01 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 06:32 hr
Standby 124 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
29:48 hr
Xiaomi 13 +28%
38:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS PureCel
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 December 2022
Release date February 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
