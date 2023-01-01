Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Xiaomi 13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 317K)
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Shows 28% longer battery life (38:16 vs 29:48 hours)
- Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1252 against 744 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.36 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|414 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|488 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2050 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +191%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +195%
5103
|CPU
|87252
|278291
|GPU
|82319
|568857
|Memory
|54420
|247656
|UX
|95733
|193247
|Total score
|317194
|1277612
|Max surface temperature
|-
|34.9 °C
|Stability
|99%
|80%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|76 FPS
|Graphics score
|1101
|12813
|Web score
|5784
|-
|Video editing
|5042
|-
|Photo editing
|16941
|-
|Data manipulation
|7018
|-
|Writing score
|9177
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|18 GB
|31.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|08:40 hr
|13:21 hr
|Watching video
|11:24 hr
|15:01 hr
|Gaming
|05:13 hr
|06:32 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|136 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
121
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|December 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
