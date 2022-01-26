Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Mi 10T Pro – which one to choose?

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (743 against 630 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 304K)
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (40:30 vs 30:10 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Mi 10T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.2 ms
Contrast - 1252:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +18%
743 nits
Mi 10T Pro
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 77251 182985
GPU 79928 216878
Memory 58788 108016
UX 88493 140676
Total score 304267 647691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Graphics score - 3785
PCMark 3.0 score - 10669
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 19.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr 15:12 hr
Watching video 11:24 hr 15:44 hr
Gaming 06:09 hr 06:17 hr
Standby 124 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
30:10 hr
Mi 10T Pro +34%
40:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2020
Release date February 2022 December 2020
SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (14.3%)
18 (85.7%)
Total votes: 21

