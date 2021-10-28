Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Mi 11i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Mi 11i

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11i
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4520 mAh
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 501K)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (942 against 705 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 755 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro
vs
Mi 11i

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio - 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.6%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro
705 nits
Mi 11i +34%
942 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 Pro
755
Mi 11i +48%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 Pro
2267
Mi 11i +61%
3654
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro
501457
Mi 11i +59%
797623
CPU 139277 213498
GPU 128453 305304
Memory 96272 125341
UX 134315 145990
Total score 501457 797623
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11 Pro
1957
Mi 11i +186%
5600
PCMark 3.0 score 10671 12961
AnTuTu 9 Rating (167th and 21st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
OS size - 25.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11 Pro
n/a
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 Pro
n/a
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11 Pro
n/a
Mi 11i
24:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 March 2021
Release date November 2021 May 2021
SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

