Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Mi 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Xiaomi Mi 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3400 mAh

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 402K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Stereo speakers

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (705 against 628 nits) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Weighs 32 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro +12% 705 nits Mi 8 628 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Mi 8 83.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840 Aperture - f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Mi 8 105 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Mi 8 88 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Mi 8 99

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Mi 8 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 May 2018 Release date November 2021 June 2018 SAR (head) - 0.701 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.