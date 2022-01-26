Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Poco X4 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Poco X4 GT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Ксиаоми X4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 24% higher peek brightness (744 against 599 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 320K)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (35:49 vs 30:10 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Poco X4 GT

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +24%
744 nits
Poco X4 GT
599 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 16 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 86506 181658
GPU 81004 301013
Memory 61644 136162
UX 92791 135666
Total score 320193 751391
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1093 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8071 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5080 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr 15:37 hr
Watching video 11:24 hr 11:39 hr
Gaming 06:09 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 124 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
30:10 hr
Poco X4 GT +19%
35:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.45
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 June 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
6. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
8. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi 11T
9. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
10. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish