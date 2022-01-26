Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Redmi K50 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs K50 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 50 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1031K versus 305K)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1213 against 750 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Redmi K50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
750 nits
Redmi K50 Pro +62%
1213 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G710
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 77251 257633
GPU 79928 392328
Memory 58788 188783
UX 88493 183037
Total score 305786 1031809
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
6. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish