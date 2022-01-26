Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Apple iPhone 13 mini

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 мини
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Apple iPhone 13 mini

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Comes with 2594 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2406 mAh
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (35:57 vs 32:15 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (784K versus 278K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (848 against 738 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (476 vs 409 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.67 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
iPhone 13 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.7%
PWM 171 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 2 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
738 nits
iPhone 13 mini +15%
848 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
iPhone 13 mini +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
378
iPhone 13 mini +360%
1738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1676
iPhone 13 mini +180%
4696
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
278844
iPhone 13 mini +181%
784437
CPU 83258 193760
GPU 51203 347737
Memory 69773 108337
UX 73712 131541
Total score 278844 784437
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
iPhone 13 mini +1917%
8935
Stability 99% 77%
Graphics test 2 FPS 53 FPS
Graphics score 443 8935
PCMark 3.0 score 7161 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 21.4 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2406 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 10:48 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 11:55 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 05:14 hr
Standby 119 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +11%
35:57 hr
iPhone 13 mini
32:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11 +1%
89 dB
iPhone 13 mini
87.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date January 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 mini is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 and Galaxy A13
2. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 10S
3. Redmi Note 11 and Galaxy A23
4. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 10
5. Redmi Note 11 and Galaxy A33 5G
6. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 Pro
7. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro
8. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 11
9. iPhone 13 mini and iPhone X
10. iPhone 13 mini and Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish