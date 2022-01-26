Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Shows 59% longer battery life (35:57 vs 22:33 hours)
- Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 4-years and 5-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Delivers 21% higher peek brightness (731 against 603 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 276K)
- 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)
- 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 376 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|99.3%
|PWM
|171 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
iPhone X +147%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1659
iPhone X +44%
2383
|CPU
|83258
|122434
|GPU
|51203
|100806
|Memory
|69773
|57691
|UX
|73712
|83809
|Total score
|276476
|363311
|Stability
|98%
|62%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|443
|3566
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6764
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|21.4 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:57 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|16:07 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|07:01 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|January 2022
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.
