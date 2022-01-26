Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Apple iPhone X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (35:57 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 5-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Delivers 21% higher peek brightness (731 against 603 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 276K)
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 376 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.3%
PWM 171 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +21%
731 nits
iPhone X
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +2%
84.5%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
iPhone X +147%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1659
iPhone X +44%
2383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
276476
iPhone X +31%
363311
CPU 83258 122434
GPU 51203 100806
Memory 69773 57691
UX 73712 83809
Total score 276476 363311
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
iPhone X +705%
3566
Stability 98% 62%
Graphics test 2 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 443 3566
PCMark 3.0 score 6764 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 21.4 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 119 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +59%
35:57 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11 +4%
89 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2017
Release date January 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (66.7%)
8 (33.3%)
Total votes: 24

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 and Note 11
3. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Note 11
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Note 11
6. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone X
8. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone X
9. Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone X
10. Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish