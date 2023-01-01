Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (35:57 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 275K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 20W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (981 against 738 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Google Pixel 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.5%
PWM 171 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
738 nits
Pixel 7 +33%
981 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~1142.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
377
Pixel 7 +179%
1052
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1666
Pixel 7 +99%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
275350
Pixel 7 +173%
751910
CPU 82290 203616
GPU 50956 295372
Memory 67522 108654
UX 73946 142235
Total score 275350 751910
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
441
Pixel 7 +1379%
6523
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 98% 71%
Graphics test 2 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 441 6523
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 11
6970
Pixel 7 +53%
10669
Web score 6500 7592
Video editing 3868 6231
Photo editing 14097 18283
Data manipulation 5949 10204
Writing score 8320 15570
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 18.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 119 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +23%
35:57 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 +1%
89 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 October 2022
Release date January 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

