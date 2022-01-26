Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (35:57 vs 21:57 hours)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (738 against 512 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Redmi Note 11
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +44%
738 nits
Honor 10
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +6%
84.5%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1114 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS - ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +8%
378
Honor 10
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +10%
1676
Honor 10
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
278844
Honor 10 +5%
292858
CPU 83258 73965
GPU 51203 78736
Memory 69773 68082
UX 73712 70145
Total score 278844 292858
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
Honor 10 +87%
828
Stability 99% 76%
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 443 828
PCMark 3.0 score 7161 6361
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 9.1
OS size 21.4 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 08:22 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 09:01 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 03:59 hr
Standby 119 hr 68 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +64%
35:57 hr
Honor 10
21:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11 +6%
89 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 April 2018
Release date January 2022 April 2018
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

