Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor 30i VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Huawei Honor 30i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 30i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (999 against 594 nits)

Supports 33W fast charging

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 220K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30i Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Weighs 21.8 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 417 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +68% 999 nits Honor 30i 594 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 157.2 gramm (5.54 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +1% 84.5% Honor 30i 83.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Honor 30i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +15% 379 Honor 30i 329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +13% 1516 Honor 30i 1341 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +14% 252037 Honor 30i 220545 CPU 73288 - GPU 45056 - Memory 65307 - UX 69270 - Total score 252037 220545 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Honor 30i 561 PCMark 3.0 score - 6710 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 3.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.