Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor 8A 2020 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Huawei Honor 8A 2020 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 122K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 33W fast charging

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020 Weighs 29 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.09 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 79.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 999 nits Honor 8A 2020 n/a

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +7% 84.5% Honor 8A 2020 79.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Honor 8A 2020 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +112% 379 Honor 8A 2020 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +53% 1516 Honor 8A 2020 993 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +105% 252037 Honor 8A 2020 122931 CPU 73288 - GPU 45056 - Memory 65307 - UX 69270 - Total score 252037 122931

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 9

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.