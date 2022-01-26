Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (35:57 vs 27:23 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (738 against 470 nits)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 196K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.5%
PWM 171 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 880:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +57%
738 nits
Honor 8X
470 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +1%
84.5%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +13%
378
Honor 8X
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +24%
1676
Honor 8X
1348
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +42%
278844
Honor 8X
196179
CPU 83258 70901
GPU 51203 33222
Memory 69773 33714
UX 73712 57642
Total score 278844 196179
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
Honor 8X +27%
564
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 443 564
PCMark 3.0 score 7161 7524
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 9
OS size 21.4 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 09:18 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 09:45 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 03:38 hr
Standby 119 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +31%
35:57 hr
Honor 8X
27:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11 +5%
89 dB
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2018
Release date January 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
6. Google Pixel 6a and Huawei Honor 8X
7. Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish