Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.