Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.