Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor X9a VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Huawei Honor X9a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 276K)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 276K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 11% longer battery life (39:53 vs 35:57 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (39:53 vs 35:57 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (872 against 739 nits)

Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (872 against 739 nits) Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 378 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 171 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 739 nits Honor X9a +18% 872 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Honor X9a +6% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 33 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:57 hr 12:51 hr Watching video 16:07 hr 18:34 hr Gaming 07:01 hr 06:11 hr Standby 119 hr 137 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 35:57 hr Honor X9a +11% 39:53 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (92nd and 26th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 89 dB Honor X9a n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 January 2023 Release date January 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9a. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.