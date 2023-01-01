Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor X9a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 276K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 11% longer battery life (39:53 vs 35:57 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (872 against 739 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
- 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 378 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|171 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
378
Honor X9a +82%
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1663
Honor X9a +20%
2000
|CPU
|82253
|118305
|GPU
|50275
|98784
|Memory
|64670
|69914
|UX
|78486
|113011
|Total score
|276443
|403715
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|442
|1204
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6999
|10222
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|18.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:13 hr
|Web browsing
|11:57 hr
|12:51 hr
|Watching video
|16:07 hr
|18:34 hr
|Gaming
|07:01 hr
|06:11 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|137 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9a. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.
