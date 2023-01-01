Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Honor X9a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 276K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (39:53 vs 35:57 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (872 against 739 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 378 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Honor X9a

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
739 nits
Honor X9a +18%
872 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Honor X9a +6%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1114 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
378
Honor X9a +82%
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1663
Honor X9a +20%
2000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
276443
Honor X9a +46%
403715
CPU 82253 118305
GPU 50275 98784
Memory 64670 69914
UX 78486 113011
Total score 276443 403715
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
442
Honor X9a +172%
1204
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 442 1204
PCMark 3.0 score 6999 10222
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 12:51 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 18:34 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 06:11 hr
Standby 119 hr 137 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
35:57 hr
Honor X9a +11%
39:53 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (92nd and 26th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 January 2023
Release date January 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9a. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

