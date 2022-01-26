Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.