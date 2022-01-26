Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Nova 7i VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Huawei Nova 7i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (999 against 497 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 2-years newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 252K)

58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9 PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +101% 999 nits Nova 7i 497 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +1% 84.5% Nova 7i 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock - 820 MHz FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Nova 7i +58% 598 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Nova 7i +53% 2327 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 252037 Nova 7i +34% 337106 CPU 73288 92480 GPU 45056 99077 Memory 65307 57319 UX 69270 89994 Total score 252037 337106

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10 OS size - 14.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 33 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 January 2020 Release date January 2022 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7i.