Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Nova 9 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Nova 9 SE

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Хуавей Нова 9 SE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Huawei Nova 9 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 9 SE, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (734 against 497 nits)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 251K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Nova 9 SE

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +48%
734 nits
Nova 9 SE
497 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Nova 9 SE +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Nova 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
Nova 9 SE +3%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +1%
1646
Nova 9 SE
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +10%
277409
Nova 9 SE
251144
CPU 83258 73736
GPU 51203 51302
Memory 69773 71975
UX 73712 56653
Total score 277409 251144
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
Nova 9 SE +1%
449
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 444 449
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr -
Watching video 16:51 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
38:07 hr
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. It has a better display, performance, battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Note 10 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A22
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Note 10 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Huawei Nova 9 SE vs Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Huawei Nova 9 SE vs Xiaomi Poco F3
8. Huawei Nova 9 SE vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
9. Huawei Nova 9 SE vs Nova 8i
10. Huawei Nova 9 SE vs Nova 8 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish