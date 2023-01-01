Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Nova Y61 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Huawei Nova Y61 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 207K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 207K) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y61 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 9-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price Huawei Nova Y61 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 171 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 738 nits Nova Y61 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.28 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.94 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +3% 84.5% Nova Y61 82.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12 OS size 21.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:57 hr - Watching video 16:07 hr - Gaming 07:01 hr - Standby 119 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 11 35:57 hr Nova Y61 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 89 dB Nova Y61 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 November 2022 Release date January 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.