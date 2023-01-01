Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Nova Y61 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Nova Y61

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Хуавей Нова Y61
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Huawei Nova Y61

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 207K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y61
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Nova Y61

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
738 nits
Nova Y61
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.28 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.94 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +3%
84.5%
Nova Y61
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Nova Y61 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +119%
377
Nova Y61
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +69%
1668
Nova Y61
985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +31%
270844
Nova Y61
207216
CPU 80369 58875
GPU 49250 40728
Memory 63380 48545
UX 76547 57210
Total score 270844 207216
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 443 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7128 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12
OS size 21.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr -
Watching video 16:07 hr -
Gaming 07:01 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
35:57 hr
Nova Y61
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 November 2022
Release date January 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
