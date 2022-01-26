Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.