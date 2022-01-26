Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Y5p VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Huawei Y5p Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 105K)

Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh

Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (999 against 498 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

Thinner bezels – 10.7% more screen real estate

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p Weighs 35 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.43 inches 5.45 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9 PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 73.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 66 Hz Response time - 36 ms Contrast - 3029:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +101% 999 nits Huawei Y5p 498 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +14% 84.5% Huawei Y5p 73.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 650 MHz FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +169% 379 Huawei Y5p 141 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +84% 1516 Huawei Y5p 826 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +140% 252037 Huawei Y5p 105042 CPU 73288 40551 GPU 45056 13023 Memory 65307 27780 UX 69270 24118 Total score 252037 105042

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 10 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 6 5G support No -

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Huawei Y5p 82.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 May 2020 Release date January 2022 August 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.