Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Infinix Hot 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Infinix Hot 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 189K)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (736 against 497 nits)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +48%
736 nits
Hot 11
497 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +1%
84.5%
Hot 11
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +29%
1662
Hot 11
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +46%
277018
Hot 11
189663
CPU 83258 69030
GPU 51203 40927
Memory 69773 37017
UX 73712 43026
Total score 277018 189663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 444 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:18 hr 4:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
16:11 hr
Hot 11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
20:52 hr
Hot 11
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
37:29 hr
Hot 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date January 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

