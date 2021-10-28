Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 215K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.5% Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 n/a Hot 11S 503 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +1% 84% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +59% 593 Hot 11S 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +27% 1720 Hot 11S 1351 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +82% 390888 Hot 11S 215282 CPU - 67907 GPU - 39212 Memory - 39778 UX - 67386 Total score 390888 215282 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 1230 Hot 11S n/a PCMark 3.0 score 8788 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:63 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date November 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.